A Stockton mother has been left heartbroken after balloons, soft toys and gifts she left on her child’s grave on Christmas Day were removed.

They were later found on a fire in the cemetery.

It's understood she'd placed the items on the grave in the Children’s Garden at Oxbridge Cemetery in Stockton yesterday, but when she visited again on Boxing Day (Saturday 26th December) at around 12.30-12.45pm she discovered her child’s grave and others had been targeted.

Inquiries are on-going, and the police say they would appeal for any nearby residents who have CCTV to check their systems in case they’ve captured anything which could help their investigation.