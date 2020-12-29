Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Alnwick

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a council employee was attacked on Boxing Day.

The incident happened at about 10pm on Boxing outside a house on Cedar Grove in Alnwick.

The man - a council employee - was taken to hospital with significant injuries to his hands.

Northumbria Police said it was reported that he had been boarding up a window at the property after a bottle had been thrown through the glass earlier that day and, as he was working, a man approached him and attacked him with what is believed to have been a meat cleaver.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers believe the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

An investigation to identify the suspect was launched and a 27-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man was charged with the offence today and remanded in custody to appear. He will appeal before Bedlington Magistrates’ Court on January 4, 2021.

Superintendent Jonathan Bensley said:

This incident has understandably caused concern among residents and has left a man with life-changing injuries. We do believe that this is a case of mistaken identity that has taken place while the victim was repairing a window in his role as a council employee. Supt Jonathan Bensley, Northumbria Police

He added:

There is no place for violence in our communities, particularly when a bladed weapon has been used to inflict serious injuries on a victim. Supt Jonathan Bensley, Northumbria Police

Daljit Lally, Chief Executive for Northumberland County Council, has said the victim is receiving the support of the council and police at this time.

We were saddened to hear of the attack which took place on a member of our staff who was attending an out of hours call on the weekend. We are supporting him and his family at this time. Our staff are there to support those in our communities and we will not tolerate violence towards them. Daljit Lally, Northumberland County Council,

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 101 quoting log 932 261220 or charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.