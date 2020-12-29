The former Royal Marine from North Yorkshire who took on an 'Everest' challenge

A former Royal Marine from North Yorkshire spent his Christmas climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest, carrying rocks in his rucksack to represent fallen soldiers.

Drew Renton has gone up and down the steps at Saltburn 242 times.

He completed his final climb on yesterday afternoon and is almost half-way towards to raising the £5,000 he had targeted for charities that support the armed forces and their families.

Over the next few months he wants to complete various challenges with a final goal of climbing the Matterhorn in Switzerland.