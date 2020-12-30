Covid: Should schoolchildren be returning to the classroom?

As the national amount of new daily Covid-19 infections passes the peak from earlier in the pandemic, there is much discussion about whether or not children should be returning to school.

Pupils are scheduled to go back to the classroom next week. The Government says students will return as planned to avoid disrupting education, while scientists argue lessons need to be taken online as part of stricter measures to control the virus.

With the army reportedly on standby to start supporting tests for pupils and teachers, one headteacher in County Durham told ITV News Tyne Tees that he does not believe pupils should go back just yet.

Watch Julie Harrison's full report on this story: