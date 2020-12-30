New Year Honours: Irene Hays among those recognised in Tyne Tees region

Businesswoman Irene Lucas-Hays of Sunderland-based Hays Travel has been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Irene, who owned the company with her late husband John, will receive the honour for her services to training, education and young people. The couple famously saved thousands of jobs after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook in 2019. John passed away in November 2020.

The New Year Honours List 2021 demonstrates the incredible efforts of hundreds of public sector and community workers throughout 2020 and beyond.

The list includes a total of 1,239 recipients, recognised for their extraordinary contributions across the UK. This year, many emergency and key workers have been recognised for their efforts in the Covid-19 response.

The Prime Minister thanked the recipients for their outstanding contributions to the country.

"In a year when so many have made sacrifices to protect our NHS and save people’s lives, the outstanding efforts of those receiving honours today are a welcome reminder of the strength of human spirit, and of what can be achieved through courage and compassion."

The 2021 New Year Honours offer us an opportunity to salute their dedication and recognise many who have gone above and beyond in their contribution to our country. As we begin a new year and continue to come together to fight this virus, may their service and stories be an inspiration to us all. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Here's a list of some recipients from the Tyne Tees region:

Wendy Ann WILLIAMS: Independent Lead, Windrush Lessons Learned Review and H.M. Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services. For public service(Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Barbara Helen DEAN: Chief Executive Officer, Nest Corporation. For services to Pension Saving (Alnwick, Northumberland)

Professor Linda Ross ANDERSON: Professor of Modern English and American Literature, Newcastle University. For services to Higher Education (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Robert William LAWSON: Chair of Governors, Education Partnership North East. For services to Education in Sunderland. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Susan Jessica MCVEIGH MBE: Head, Tax Apprenticeship Employer-Provider, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Tax and Compliance Apprenticeships. (South Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Thomas Douglas CUTHBERTSON: Co-founder, Brothers in Arms. For services to Charitable Fundraising for the Armed Forces Charities. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Carla Jane CUTHBERTSON Co-founder, Brothers in Arms. For services to Charitable Fundraising for Armed Forces Charities. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Gerard Francis Hilton DONNELLY: Team Leader, Apprenticeship Team, People and Capability Group, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Social Mobility: (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Audrey JACKSON: For services to the community in Middlesbrough. (Middlesborough, North Yorkshire)

David JACKSON: For services to the community in Marton-in-Cleveland, North Yorkshire. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Terence Anthony FITZPATRICK: Founder and Director, ARC Adoption North East. For services to Children in North East England, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (South Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Dr Robert Hywel MACFARLANE: Deputy Director, Doctrine and Training, Civil Contingencies Secretariat, Cabinet Office. For public service. (Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear)

Bradley Jay CRESWICK: Lately Leader, Royal Northern Sinfonia. For services to Music. (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear)

Sally GALLAGHER: Technical Specialist, Environment Agency. For services to the Groundwater Environment and to the Protection of Communities. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Dr Paul Daniel WILLIAMS: Lately Member of Parliament for Stockton South. For services to Parliament and to Healthcare in Stockton-on-Tees. (Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham)

Kevin James BYRNE: Managing Director, Seymour Civil Engineering. For services to Business and to Skills. (Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham)

Joanne Louise HEATON: Chief Executive Officer, Northern Lights Learning Trust, Hartlepool. For services to Education in North East England. (Hartlepool, County Durham)

Sacha Paul BEDDING: Chief Executive Officer, The Wharton Trust. For services to the community in Hartlepool, particularly during Covid-19. (Hartlepool, County Durham)

Mark Christopher Edward FREEMAN: President, Libraries Connected. For services to the Public Libraries Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 response. (Seaham, County Durham)

Elizabeth Ann BLADES: For services to the community in Scarborough, North Yorkshire. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Jason GREENWOOD: Delivery Manager, Special Educational Needs and Disability Tribunal. For services to the Administration of Justice, particularly during the Covid-19 response. (Redcar, North Yorkshire)

Linda Grace SHEARS: Co-founder, Shears Foundation. For services to charity. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Janet Valerie SHERIFF: Headteacher and National Leader of Education, Prince Henry's Grammar School, Otley. For services to Education in West Yorkshire. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Shirley Jane COLLIER: Lately Chair of Governors, York College. For services to Further Education. (York, North Yorkshire)

Nicholas John RUST: Lately Chief Executive, British Horseracing Authority. For services to Horseracing. (York, North Yorkshire)

Stephen HOLMES: Service Director, Adult Social Care, Northumberland County Council. For services to Adult Social Care during Covid-19. (Corbridge, Northumberland)

Patricia Ann RITCHIE: Chief Executive, Newcastle City Council. For services to Local Government and to Public Service Reform. (Corbridge, Northumberland)

Samantha ORDE: National Chair, Riding for the Disabled Association. For services to People with Disabilities. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

Katherine Sarah Jane DAWSON:. Founder and Director, The All-in-One Company. For services to Business and Frontline Workers during the Covid-19 Response through the Scrub Hub Ashington. (Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland

Pamela Fry CLOUSTON JP: For services to the community in North East England. (Rothbury, Northumberland)

Hamid MOTRAGHI: Lately Chair, Home Office Race Network and Chair, Civil Service Race Forum. For services to Diversity and Inclusion. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)