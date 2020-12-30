Police in North East seized more than £1m cash and 132 kilos of drugs this year

Police in the North East region have seized more than £1 million in cash and 132 kilos of drugs this year.

As part of operations to tackle serious and organised crime, officers from the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU) seized £1,140,310.

They carried out hundreds of investigations that resulted in 96 arrests.

362 investigations were carried out as part of the initiative

96 people were arrested

18 people charged for their suspected involvement in organised crime

7 people convicted

The Head of NERSOU, Detective Chief Superintendent Alastair Simpson, praised the commitment of officers. “This year we were part of a massive coordinated effort which saw all forces and regional crime units coming together to tackle some of the most dangerous offenders as part of Operation Venetic,” he said.

“Despite the difficult circumstances brought about by the global pandemic and the obvious challenges that it brought to the world of policing, our teams managed to achieve incredible results ranging from seizing large quantities of cash and Class A drugs to safeguarding a number of vulnerable adults and children.

This activity has undoubtedly made our communities safer and shown the public just how serious we are about fighting crime as offenders are not only brought before the courts, but also stripped of any finances and their organisations crushed. Detective Chief Superintendent Alastair Simpson

Anyone with information about a crime, or who wants to report suspicious activity can contact their local police force, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.