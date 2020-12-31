Brexit: Concern in car and finishing industries

Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and EU has been signed into law and will take effect at 11pm on December 31.

The House of Commons and Lords both backed the EU (Future Relationship) Act as the government sought to push the legislation through both houses in a day.

It was announced the legislation was granted royal assent at 12.25am on Thursday morning, signing the agreement finally reached between the UK and EU on Christmas Eve into law.

In the North East, those in the car and fishing industries watched closely to see what the outcome would be.

