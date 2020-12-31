Our most-watched moments of 2020

It's been quite a year. The word "unprecedented" became so frequently used, it almost lost all meaning. We wore masks, shielded and social distanced. We clapped for carers and celebrated Captain Tom - the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 offered us heartbreaking and heartwarming moments.

Here is a collated list of ITV News Tyne Tees' most-watched moments on social media.

10: Does the Prime Minister really have an oven-ready deal?Boris: "You're muddling up two things"Gregg: "I don't think I am..."Almost one million people watched the moment @GreggEastealITV pressured the PM for an answer.

9: Don't rock the boat!

Back in early April, when the country had recently entered a national lockdown, crew mates Andrew and Simon, from Billingham, put a smile on our faces. They recorded this entertaining lip sync video during a 13-hour shift.

8: Caught on camera

In April, Lorna Hart, from Darlington, captured this video of the bin men keeping themselves entertained while on their route by playing hopscotch.

7: Lost and found

Bonnie, a cocker spaniel, was reunited with her owners in County Durham more than six years after she was stolen! She was found in Norfolk, abandoned on the roadside. Emily Reader went to meet Bonnie and her delighted owners.

6: The big 5-0!

Beamish Museum turned 50 this year. The celebrations came as the living history museum, in the heart of County Durham, welcomed record visitor numbers of 803k in 2019. Amy Leawent along to meet some of the volunteers.

5: NHS staff showed us the way to AmarilloThank you to The Newcastle Disablement Services Centre at The Freeman Hospital for making us smile at the height of the first lockdown.

4: Nissan helps the NHS

Workers at the Sunderland plant turned their hands to manufacturing PPE for the NHS. The volunteers created hundreds of thousands of face visors for frontline workers.

3: Remembering Wor Jackie

This summer, the people of Ashington paid tribute to local legend Jack Charlton as his funeral cortège made its way through the town. He was a member of the England side which won the World Cup in 1966.

2: Meet the jet-pack paramedic...

Isn't this what we really thought 2020 would look like?

In a trial run by the Great North Air Ambulance and Gravity Industries, a casualty site was reached in just 90 seconds...it would've taken 25 mins on foot!

1: Ashington FC's number one fan

The final part of our series - Ashington FC surprised their 'number one fan' David Bainbridge with a personalised shirt and awarded the club’s first ever Lifetime Season Ticket.The video was viewed over 1.1million times around the world, from the UK to Canada and Australia.