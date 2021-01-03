Several councils in the North East are telling schools that they will support them if they feel it is too unsafe to fully reopen to pupils this week due to rising Covid cases.

It comes amid growing pressure on the government to delay the new term for primary schools.

On Sunday afternoon, Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon told ITV News Tyne Tees: ''I have huge sympathy for head teachers who have to recommend to their governing bodies what to do. All the council is saying is, we can't legally instruct schools not to open, if I had that power, I would use it, but I don't have that power. What I am saying is that schools have to make that decision and the council will support them in whatever decision they make.''

Earlier Boris Johnson said parents should send their children to primary schools that are open in England on Monday, adding: "There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe".

The Prime Minister told BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show: "Yes, absolutely they should in areas where schools are open."

But as the day progressed, more councils across the North East, including Durham, Newcastle and South Tyneside declared they'd back schools if they decided it's too unsafe to open.

Durham County Council declare its position in a statement:

''In the absence of changes to Government guidance we are clear that any decision on school closure should be made by school leaders and their Governing Bodies based on individual risk assessments at local level. Risk assessments continue to be updated and need to take account of a range of factors including local infection rates, availability of staff as well as the school's physical environment and organisation. We will continue to support all of our schools based on established locally derived information along with national guidance and best practice. While our infection rates are currently lower than London we feel consistency is needed for all tier 4 areas.''

South Tyneside Council later confirmed it would support staff in whatever decision they make:

Ultimately a decision of whether or not to open is one for the school governing body and each school will have its own set of circumstances to consider. However, I can confirm that South Tyneside Council will support schools in whatever decision they make. South Tyneside Council

The local authority added: “We know that headteachers, staff and their governing bodies will do what is right for their school community, as they have done throughout this crisis. Schools will continue to communicate directly with parents.”

Despite the mounting pressure, Mr Johnson's calls for children to return to school have been echoed by Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman who has warned that children’s education cannot be “furloughed” for months while Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out and the country waits for coronavirus cases to subside.

But Education Unions here in the North East disagree. They are telling teachers that they have the right to refuse to work in unsafe environments.