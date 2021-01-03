Two newborn kittens have been saved by workers at J&B Recycling in Hartlepool. It's thought that they must have been in a bin that had been picked up by a lorry. The RSPCA were called and they took the cats to a vets in Darlington, where they are being cared for.

The call originally was for one but by the time I got there they had found another one. They were very cold when I picked them up at first so we got them into our van and warmed them up. I took them to Stanhope Road Veterinary Hospital, where they cared for them through the night. Shane Lynn, RSPCA

Veterinary Nurse, Pippa Young has been hand rearing the kittens, who have been named Jessie and Bobby. It has meant a lot of TLC, and regular feeds.

At first it was every three hours and now they are a bit older they are going a bit longer through the night, which I'm definitely thankful for. We do see quite a lot of abandoned kittens, normally a bit earlier in the year, I think mum has been a little bit late having them. Not usually in these circumstances, they've been very lucky. Pippa Young, Veterinary Nurse

It's a busy time for the RSPCA, and the pandemic has made their job harder.

It is a common time for abandonments, obviously due to the pandemic we expect those figures to increase. Due to the increase in demand in the pet trade that we've seen during lockdown and the financial strain that people are facing from the pandemic. Shane Lynn, RSPCA

Jessie and Bobby are doing well now, but they've definitely used up one of their nine lives.