Cold weather alert for "severe wintry weather"

An AMBER COLD WEATHER ALERT has been issued for northern parts of England.

The warning from the Met Office says that "this weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services."

Credit: Met Office

Over the coming days scattered showers will continue to move inland.

They are likely to turn wintry, mainly over hills. The main hazardous conditions over this period are from severe cold and icy conditions. No disruptive snowfall is expected in major population centres at this time.

These conditions could be dangerous, particularly for vulnerable people.

Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, Ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately. Met Office

The Met Office advise that we should maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if you are not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over.

And to avoid cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls.