Newcastle pantomime stars Danny Adams and Mick Potts are hoping to bring some much-needed cheer to homes across the country with the latest series of 'Danny & Mick'.

The 19 episode children's series was shot in less than three weeks under strict Covid-secure conditions.

When filming was ground to a halt in March due to the first national lockdown, both Danny and Mick were out of work. With all future stage performances, including their fan favourite pantomime at Newcastle's Theatre Royal also cancelled, the pair had no source of income.

For the first time in his life, Danny, got a 'non-performing' job, working as an HGV driver. Meanwhile his half-brother Mick, was working as a Coronavirus advice call handler.

Despite panto season being postponed, the comedy duo are hoping to offer some light relief as the pandemic continues to plight daily life.

The third series of their kids TV show was filmed during August and September. The latest episodes see the hapless brothers once again faced with an array of brand-new challenging tasks from their new leisure centre manager Sharon, played by Jocelyn Jee Esien.

Danny, who lives in Newcastle, said:

This is the perfect time to launch a new series as it’s such silly slapstick. The kids, and adults, need a good laugh, especially at this time, and Danny & Mick is jam packed. Not only is there mess and pratfalls, but every inch of the show is milked for gags, with sounds effects and music. We hope that kids and parents can watch at home together and have a chuckle as we get in to trouble. Danny Adams, Danny & Mick

The show sees 41-year-old Danny playing a dogsbody in a leisure centre where his brother, Mick, works as a security guard. This series saw another local legend make a cameo role. Middlesbrough born football pundit Chris Kamara joins the lads for slapslick comedy.

Middlesbrough born football pundit Chris Kamara joins in with the slapstick antics on Danny & Mick Credit: CBBC

The episodes are full of the physical comedy and slapstick humour that the brothers are famous for. Some also include real-life dad Clive Webb, who also stars alongside Danny and Mick in the Theatre Royal Pantomime every year.

Shooting the series is the only work the three have had during the pandemic, after their Cirque Du Hilarious summer tour was cancelled, and most recently the Theatre Royal Christmas panto of Robin Hood was postponed just days before it was due to take place.

The kids TV show was filmed in the North East at Newbiggin Leisure Centre. The show had to be re-written with no supporting artists or cameos of children or people over 70, to ensure it was Covid safe, and all cast had to isolate for two weeks before filming commenced.

The crew have done an amazing job under the filming conditions this year. The positive thing about the production is that we have a very small cast and it was all filmed in the same location of the leisure centre, which had not yet opened again after lockdown, so there was no public. Tom Beattie, Executive Producer

The third series has 19 episodes, which will be aired twice a day every weekday at 8.10am and 3.05pm on CBBC, from Monday January 4.