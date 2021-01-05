Darryl Scott Credit: Northumbria Police

A county-lines drug courier has been jailed for six year after being caught with £200,000 of cocaine hidden inside a car tyre.Darryl Scott was followed by police as he made the round trip from Newcastle to Liverpool on May 15 last year to collect the haul.After collecting the drugs, the 32-year-old hid them out of sight in a specially-made compartment underneath his white Peugeot van.He was then monitored as he made his way back to Tyneside before being stopped on the A19, near the Tyne Tunnel.

During a search of the van officers soon uncovered nine packages of white powder, later identified as cocaine Credit: Northumbria Police

While searching the van officers discovered nine packages of white powder. This was later found to be cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £200,000.

£200,000 The estimated street value of the concaine found in the van.

Daryll Scott was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. During his police interview he told officers he thought he was only collecting cannabis.However, his lies were laid bare when specialist officers were able to crack open his encrypted device as part of Operation Venetic – revealing scores of messages instructing him to collect the cocaine.Scott, of Kielder Terrace North Shields, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug at Newcastle Crown Court and on December 22 he was sentenced to six years imprisonment.