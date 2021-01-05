Newcastle sports arena used as pop-up COVID-19 vaccination hub

More than 1,000 people have been protected against covid-19 at a pop-up vaccination hub in Newcastle.

Health workers from Newcastle Primary Care Network took over part of the Newcastle Eagles Community Arena to administer injections in the lead up to Christmas. The centre is the home of the Newcastle Eagles basketball team.

On December 23 2020, more than 1,000 jabs were given as part of the nationwide rollout of the NHS' vaccination programme.

People living in Newcastle, aged 80 and over were first in line to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech jab in a 12-hour takeover of the basketball arena.

NHS professionals, Newcastle GP Services and Eagles staff were joined by volunteers to make up a team of over 70 people.

The Eagles Community Arena was proud to be one of the Newcastle Primary Care Network’s community sites for the COVID-19 vaccine Credit: Newcastle Eagles

Christian Townend, Chief Executive of Newcastle GP Services was part of the team running the vaccination hub. He thanks all NHS staff as well as local volunteers who setup the pop-up centre so quickly, to support the vaccination roll-out.

It is great news after the year we had to see our residents getting vaccinated. It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to use the Eagles Community Arena to do this, it really shows everyone in our community coming together. Christian Townend, Chief Executive of Newcastle GP Services

Sam Blake, Chief Executive Officer of the Eagles Community Foundation said: “We are incredibly proud to have been able to host the vaccination centre and play our part in getting the vaccine to our community.”

It was a very emotional day, seeing first hand just how much it means to the Newcastle residents who received vaccinations. Sam Blake, Chief Executive Officer of the Eagles Community Foundation

The arena’s big screens helped the staff and volunteers keep track of their progress towards their 1,000 vaccinations target for the day. Credit: Newcastle Eagles

The NHS is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people most at risk from coronavirus who are being contacted with further information.

Do not to contact the NHS to get an appointment or attend a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre until you hear from your GP.

For more information about the Coronavirus vaccines and the vaccination programme, visit the NHS website.