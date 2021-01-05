Video report by Amy Lea

Since the Prime Minister announced a full lockdown, schools and teachers in the North East and North Yorkshire have spent the day putting learning back online and assessing what impact the cancellation of exams this summer might have.

Classrooms are now virtual for almost all learners. Teaching staff have told ITV Tyne Tees that keeping in touch with parents, and reassuring pupils, has been their biggest challenge.

Ordinarily, St Bernadettes RC Primary School in Nunthrope on Teesside would be full of children. Instead, assembly, like classes have shifted online.

We are all here working incredibly hard to make sure that our children are happy, secure and joyful Sarah Brady, St Bernadette's Primary

Teachers have told Tyne Tees they were working into the night at home to set up online classes in readiness for remote learning once again.

Staff found out they would be closed today just like everyone else - by watching the Prime Minister's address on TV

We absolutely do not get the information from the government in advance so we were sat there just like everybody else last night thinking what on earth is going on. Louise Dwyer, Trinity College

With GCSEs and A Levels now looking unlikely to take place this summer, students across our region are left trying to understand what their future might look like