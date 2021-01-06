Appeal after knifepoint robbery in Middlesbrough shop

Police investigating a suspected knifepoint robbery at a Middlesbrough convenience store are appealing for information to identify a man in a CCTV image.

Officers say the robbery happened on Christmas Eve, Thursday 24, December, at around 7:15am at the One Stop Shop on Eastbourne Road.

A male suspect entered the shop armed with a knife and attempted to take cash.

The suspect then left the store and attempted to take car keys from a member of public. This was unsuccessful and the male then ran off in the direction of The Vale.

Detectives would like to identify the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The male in the image is wearing a very distinctive jacket, he is described as a white male, possible aged over 30, around 5ft 4”-6” tall, small build and wearing a cream and beige Hunter style jacket, with a blue jacket underneath, black trousers and black trainers. He was also wearing black cotton gloves and a skull face mask and spoke with a local accent. Cleveland Police

Anyone with information or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage is being asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.