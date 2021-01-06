Seven mass vaccination centres are to be set up across the country to help with the biggest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS.

The Centre for Life in Newcastle is one of only two venues in the North of England.

The science museum will be used to immunise those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccinations that have been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Mass vaccination centre locations

Newcastle, Centre for Life

Etihad Tennis Centre, Manchester

London, ExCel Centre

Stevenage, Robertson House

Surrey, Epsom Downs Racecourse

Bristol, Aston Gate Stadium

Birmingham, Millenium Point

A Downing Street Spokesman said the seven centres are set to open next week and will be run by NHS staff, along with the support of volunteers.