Tributes have been paid to one of the greatest footballers the North East has produced.

Colin Bell, who was born near Peterlee in County Durham, has died at the age of 74 after a short illness.

Bell made his name running the midfield of Manchester City in the seventies, but it was here in the North East that he started his career with Horden Colliery Welfare FC, hailed by many as 'king'.

Among those taking to social media to pay tribute to the football great was Durham Miners' Association. Colin Bell was a miner’s son from Hesleden.

Colin Bell, who was born near Peterlee in County Durham, has died at the age of 74 after a short illness. Credit: PA

The North East has produced a number of very successful footballers, but for John Gibson, who's spent more than five decades writing about North East football, Colin Bell will always be one of the best.

Bell earned the nickname ‘The King of the Kippax’ after one of the terraces at Man City's former Maine Road home, and has a stand named after him at the Etihad Stadium after a fans vote.

During his successful footballing career, Colin Bell also pulled on an England shirt. The midfielder won 48 caps, netting nine times.

He was spotted and signed for Manchester City back in 1965.

He got his shot at first division title success in 1968 by beating Newcastle at St James' Park 4-3 on the final day of the season.

He might have been born in the North East and honed his early skills as a footballer in the region, but it was Manchester where he enjoyed the success he was destined for.