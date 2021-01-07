Brutalist architecture: like it or loathe it?

Brutalist architecture is a topic that frequently divides opinion.

For some, this style of architecture of the sixties and seventies is an eyesore.

For others, it is an important part of our history.

The North East has the Dorman Long Tower on Teesside, Sunderland's Civic Centre, Peterlee's Apollo Pavillion and many other examples.

Like it or loathe it, one photographer has taken a series of photographs to illustrate the controversial style. He says he is trying to show the worth of brutalist architecture and he hopes to help people love it.

To help you make up your mind, we sent a drone camera up to capture the Dorman Long Tower's best angle...

Watch Tom Barton's full report: