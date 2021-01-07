The parents of a teenager have been fined £200 by Durham Constabulary after a party in Darlington.

Police were called to reports of ongoing anti-social behaviour at an address in the North Road area on December 30.

Officers found 19 teenagers inside the property all under the age of 18.

The dispatched team took details of all of those present, gave advice and issued warnings while the parents of the ‘host’ received a £200 fine.

In the early hours of New Years Day, eight people were fined for breaking infection prevention control measures.

Superintendent Stephen Long said: “We were glad the majority of people managed to follow the government guidelines over the new year period and continue to do so. Last year was particularly difficult for our officers and staff but we’re grateful for the majority of support from the public.

“As we enter the new lockdown where officers identify people without a lawful reason to be away from home they can expect officers to move more quickly to enforcement.

We will still apply the ‘four E’s approach – engaging, explaining, encouraging and only finally enforcing. Superintendent Stephen Long

“It is almost a year since the start of the pandemic and the vast majority of people are aware of the restrictions. Our officers will deal robustly with those persons who persistently and repeatedly put others at risk."