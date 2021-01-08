Police 'very concerned for welfare' of missing Harrogate man

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 89-year-old man from North Yorkshire.

George Hall, from Pateley Bridge, was last seen in his car in the Skipton Road area of Harrogate, heading out of the town at around 8.30pm on January 7.

It is believed George could be driving his dark blue Vauxhall Crossland, registration number YF68 NZW.

Officers are very concerned for his welfare and are appealing to anyone who has seen George or his car to contact them.

George in described as:

Grey hair

Wears glasses

Age 89

Searches are currently being carried in the Pateley Bridge and wider Craven and Richmondshire areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Police are asking people to call 999 if there are any immediate sightings of George.