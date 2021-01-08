Snow and ice hits the North East with yellow weather warning in place

The ITV Tyne Tees region woke to a blanket of snow and ice on Friday morning, with a yellow weather warning in place from the Met Office.

Motorists were left facing "challenging" driving conditions after heavy overnight snow in some areas.

Forecasters had warned that heavy snow showers would cause difficult driving conditions with some disruption to travel likely.

Police urged people to take extra care while out on the roads.

Some drivers had to abandon their cars, while others were left relying on the help of others to dig their vehicles out.

There was heavy snow on the A1 in County Durham Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It will become drier and brighter into the afternoon with the yellow weather warning expected to last most of Friday.

