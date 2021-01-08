Staff Member from South Tees NHS Trust has died from COVID-19

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have released a statement this evening, announcing that a member of staff passed away on 5 January after testing positive for COVID-19.

We are heartbroken at the loss of our much-loved colleague and have been in contact with the family to offer all our support and pass on our condolences at this unbearably sad time. We ask that the media respect the wishes of the family for privacy as they cope with the loss of their loved one. Sue Page, Chief Executive, South Tees NHS Trust

The Trust say that at the request of the family, there will be no further information released and ask that the wishes of the family to be respected.