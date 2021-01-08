Warning issued over fake NHS vaccine scam
Newcastle City Council is warning the public about a series of fake texts that have been circulating around the country, advising people that they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The texts which appear to be from the NHS provide a link to a false NHS website that asks for various personal details.
The NHS says it will never ask for your bank details.
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute said, "This is the latest in a series of scams themed around the pandemic in circulation since last March. With the UK vaccine rollout underway, scammers have modified their scam to consider this new development."
The vaccine is only available from the NHS and the NHS will contact you when it is your turn. At present, appointments are only being offered to the public over 80 years old.