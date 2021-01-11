Snow-seekers and walkers have come under fire after travelling to North Yorkshire beauty spots over the weekend despite lockdown rules.

The North Yorkshire Moor Moorland Organisation posted a video on their facebook page showing a number cars parked up on the roadside.

Who seriously thinks that this is acceptable? North Yorkshire Moorland Moor Organisation Facebook post

People living in the area were less than pleased, taking to social media to express their frustration as lockdown measures state people should not go out unless it is necessary. Guidance also outlines that outdoor exercise should take place locally to avoid unnecessary travel. Some social media users even suggested that fines and police patrols should be enforced to curb the issue. One commenter wrote: "Government should have put restriction on how far to travel. All wanted a fine. What don't people understand about stay at home! Covid cases rapidly rising in area and this is why!! Also causing a risk/hazard to other road users and when they end up getting stuck putting rescuers at risk."Another said: "And it’s thanks to people like this I can’t get over to see my dad who lives 5 minutes from here. If I can manage to stay away from him, then am sure these people cango for a walk closer to their own home."While another commented: "These are the people that clapped for the NHS, took the furlough money and went around as if nothing had happened, might as well open the pubs."

Video shows several cars parked up at a North Yorkshire beauty spot Credit: NYMMO

On Friday the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum (NYLRF) called on people to stay at home.North Yorkshire director of public health, Louise Wallace, said: “We are dealing with a highly transmissible variant of the virus and now, more than at any other time during this pandemic, we need to stick to the lockdown rules and stay close to home."

The roads and streets are clearly busier than during the first lockdown and the dangers are evident as we see the numbers of cases continuing to rise. Louise Wallace, North Yorkshire director of public health

She added: "People can become seriously ill with COVID and some people sadly die, so I urge everyone to play their part in stopping the spread of this virus and stick to the rules."

North Yorkshire Police urged people to ask themselves five questions before leaving home to ensure they're acting responsibly.