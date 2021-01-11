Lumiere Durham: Search for new light art ideas in £50k commissioning initiative

Members of the public are being asked for creative ideas for this year's Lumiere Festival in Durham.

Artichoke, the production company behind the event, has launched BRILLIANT, a £50,000 nationwide commissioning scheme for new works for the UK's leading light art event.

Six ideas will be made, with the works to be shown alongside those of internationally-renowned artists.

Neon Bikes, Robyn Wright Credit: Matthew Andrews

The festival is commissioned by Durham County Council and will take place in Durham from Thursday 18 – Sunday 21 November 2021.

The number of commissions stands at six, with three still reserved for people who are based in the North East region, while the extended scheme will support three more commissions from across the country.

21 BRILLIANT artworks have been shown across the previous editions of Lumiere Durham

1 million the number of visitors the festivals have attracted

Successful artists have made work using recycled objects including glass washed up from the ocean, and supersized everyday objects including knitting needles, desk lamps and a Slinky.

Big Knitting, Victoria MacLeod Credit: Matthew Andrews

To broaden the diversity of those working in the medium of light art, Artichoke is encouraging applications from those who identify as d/Deaf and Disabled, and Black People and People of Colour. Artichoke

The Rose Window, Mick Stephenson Credit: Matthew Andrews

Applications will close at 9am on Thursday 11 February 2021.

