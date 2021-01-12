Cramlington woman receives coronavirus vaccine on her 100th birthday

A woman in Cramlington will celebrating her 100th birthday today - by getting a COVID-19 vaccine!

Ella Curry turns 100 years old on the 12th January. It’s also the same day that one of our community nurses will be visiting her to give her the jab.

Ella is still fairly active, living alone with twice weekly visits from a carer to help her with shopping and household chores.She is one of the first people living in the community who will be administered the COVID vaccination - the more flexible storage approach of the Oxford vaccine means it can be transported out to people more easily.

Kate Fraser is a community nurse in Cramlington - she says it's great to be able to deliver these vaccines in homes.