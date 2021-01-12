North East parents hit out at 'degrading' free school meals parcels

Families given "degrading" food parcels as part of the Government's free school meals programme are being treated "like dirt", according to one mother.

Kerry Wilks, from Redcar, received a package at her youngest child's school containing a loaf of bread, three yoghurts, a tin of beans, tuna, two potatoes, four pieces of fruit and two slices of cheese.

"Even the teaching staff were quite embarrassed by giving them out," Ms Wilks, 38, told the PA news agency.

"I think what's really bugged me about it is the fact that there's two pieces of square cheese wrapped in cling film - I just find it so degrading."

Ms Wilks is a widow and acts as a carer for one of her three children, who has autism, so has no income aside from universal credit.

She received vouchers last summer - which she said she also found "degrading" because of the attitudes of some people online and in shops, but preferred that to the packages.

She said: "Going into the school and receiving that - 'oh, your food hamper's here' - well the perception of a hamper that I've got is not what I've received."

She added that she would not be collecting the packages for her two older children, who attend a different school, saying: "It'll cost me more in bus fares to get it than what the food's worth."

According to her local MP, Conservative Jacob Young, catering companies had been provided with £11.50 per student to produce the packages.

Ms Wilks, who said her package had come from Caterlink, added: "If that's £11.50 worth of food, wow."

Caterlink managing director Neil Fuller said: "All children require nutritious food to support their learning, whilst at school, or at home.

"We have listened to feedback from parents and pupils, and in some cases it is clear our parcels have fallen short.

"We have immediately reviewed our current food parcels, enhancing the contents. These enhancements have been funded by our organisation's charitable foundation, WSH Foundation.

"The enhanced parcels will be prepared by a site-based catering team and will be available for distribution in the coming days."

When Ms Wilks was asked how she felt the Government was treating people who receive the parcels, she said: "It's like they've scraped them off their shoe. They're treating them like dirt. It absolutely horrific."

Ms Wilks was one of a number of parents posting images of food packages they had received over the last two days, which were later described by a spokesman for the Prime Minister as "completely unacceptable".

One such image, which showed a £30 package and was supplied by a different company, was estimated to contain just more than £5 worth of food.

MP's across the North East have been reacting to the row over Free School Meals.

The PM's spokesman added: "The Department for Education is looking into this urgently and the minister for children, Vicky Ford, is speaking to the company responsible and they will be making it clear that boxes like this should not be given to families."

Downing Street has said the contents of some free school meal food parcels sent to families is “completely unacceptable."

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “We’re aware of those images circulating on social media, and it is clear that the contents of those food parcels are completely unacceptable.

The spokesman said the national free school meals voucher scheme would shortly be reopened.

Vicky Ford reiterated that she would be “urgently” look into the matter, while also defending the use of parcels instead of vouchers for families in need.

She tweeted: “One of the reasons why some schools have used food parcels rather than vouchers is that it helps keep them in touch with families.

“Very sadly during the pandemic there has been an increase in risk to some children. Do call @NSPCC If you are concerned about a child.”