Police urge caution as phone scammers pose as officers

Police are urging members of the public to be extra cautious amid a scam that involves fraudsters posing as officers.

In 24 hours, detectives received five reports of a scam involving a cold-call from a man who claims to be from a police force from outside the area. The man references a godson being in custody.

As part of the con, police say offenders try and dupe victims into revealing bank details such as passwords, and disclose how much money they have in their bank.

In previous cases victims who are often elderly are repeatedly contacted and pressured into handing over high-value items as well as their hard-earned cash. Northumbria Police

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and officers are urging people to be extra cautious.

These types of criminals can be extremely convincing and persistent and panic their victims into making quick decisions. Make sure if you are approached in this way, you not only hang up the phone, but make sure the line is clear before calling anyone else. Once you are satisfied the line is clear contact the police immediately via 101. Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police are urging people to talk to their families and friends about scams to help reinforce the message that police will never ask anyone for bank details, to withdraw cash, or send anything via a courier.

If you think you might have been a victim of fraud, you are asked to contact police via 101 or Action Fraud immediately by calling 0300 123 2040.