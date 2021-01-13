County Durham residents to benefit from 100 new electric vehicle charging points

People in County Durham will see more electrical vehicle charging points in the area as part of a new initiative to help protect the environment.

The County Council says the move is to help reduce carbon emissions and make it easier for residents to own electric cars. It is hoped every resident in County Durham, without off-street parking, will be within a five minute walk of a charging point.

100 charging points will be installed

15 months for installation

Currently focusing on the county’s rural areas, the first stage of the initiative is part of theOn-street Residential Charge Point Scheme (ORCS) which has funded 60 7-22kwhelectric vehicle charge points.

The charging points will be installed in council-owned car parks and each will be capableof charging two vehicles at once.

37 charge points were installed in Chester-le-Street, Consett, Seaham and Stanley last month

A further ten are set to be installed in Stanhope as a test area for electric vehicle users.

Another 50 charge points will then be delivered in areas across the county.

After declaring a climate emergency in 2019, Durham County Council pledged to reducecarbon emissions from its operations by 80% by 2030, and to take "necessary action"to make County Durham carbon neutral by 2050.

Cllr John Clare, Durham County Council’s climate change champion, said: “We knowmany residents would like to make the switch to an electric vehicle but cannot due to thelogistics of being able to charge their vehicle, particularly in rural areas, which is why weare working to make electric vehicle charge points more widespread across the county.

“Making the switch to an electric vehicle not only creates significant environmental benefitsby reducing CO2 emissions but allows the owner of the vehicle to save money on fuelcosts.

“As a council we have pledged to take action to reduce the county’s carbon emissions, andthis initiative will help us in our goal by promoting and enabling the practical use of electricvehicles.”