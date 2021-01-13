North Yorkshire Police issued a fixed penalty notice to a motorist on Saturday after she drove from Lincolnshire for a McDonald’s meal with her sister in Scarborough.

Chief Inspector Rachel Wood of North Yorkshire Police said: “Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel. So the woman, who is in her 30s, received a fixed penalty from North Yorkshire Police.

“Most people in North Yorkshire are trying really hard to stop the spread of Covid in our communities and protect the vulnerable.

“When this pandemic is over, we know everyone’s looking forward to going where they want, when they want. But in the meantime, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who continues to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”