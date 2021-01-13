Northumbria police officials are calling for COVID-19 vaccines to be rolled out across police forces 'to ensure public safety'.

Earlier this week the Police Federation called for those serving in our police forces to be soon given access to COVID-19 vaccines, after the most vulnerable members of society and frontline NHS staff.

Backing the calls to prioritise those who are keeping us all safe and policing lockdown, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness raised the need to vaccinate officers as an urgent matter during a conference call with Policing Minister, Kit Malthouse.

No-one can deny the fact that our police officers are out there in the thick of it day in, day out – they’re coming into close contact with a lot of people, in a lot of places. There are, I appreciate, many people who are key workers and deserve to be high on that list too, of course, but for our police the risks are notably huge.

They’re entering countless homes, being fought with, spat at, coughed at – social distancing isn’t even a choice. The only solution is an urgent vaccination programme and this needs to happen to keep our workforce numbers strong at what is a crucial time for everyone. Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

She added: “Yes, we need to protect officers just like they protect us but this is about the much bigger picture too. An officer who gets Covid is either unknowingly spreading it, or, will be isolating and out of action from serving our communities.

“None of this is good and neither should be allowed to happen, not when there is a simple solution – get them vaccinated now. This is ultimately about everyone’s safety and we’ll have to keep shouting until we are heard on this.”

Inspector Jim Gray, the Chairman of Northumbria Police Federation, the staff association for rank and file Police Officers, said: “We are calling for officers to be given appropriate priority, after the most vulnerable and frontline NHS staff, for access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Police officers deal with countless and varied interactions with members of the public on a daily basis and it is not always possible to reduce the risk of contracting the virus because the nature of our role is that interactions are often spontaneous, sometimes violent and require the use of force and restraint. This reality means that officers and their families are at significantly increased risk of contracting the virus.”

He added: “It simply cannot be right that police officers, those people who, day in day out, put themselves in harm’s way to uphold the law, protect the public and who are now responsible for policing this pandemic and enforcing Covid-19 linked legislation, have not been identified as a group of people who should be afforded appropriate priority when it comes to the vaccine. Sometimes society should do its bit to protect those who protect us all.”