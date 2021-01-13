The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snow and ice across the North East and North Yorkshire.

Snow is likely to fall across the region today and into Thursday, with the possibility of a 'Beast from the East 2' in the middle of next week.

Heavy snow may affect parts of the warning area, with possible significant travel disruption. The warning is expected to remain in place until 9pm on January 14.

What to expect:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, especially across higher routes, with potential for road closures.

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be dangerous or even impassable, posing a greater risk of injuries and accidents.

The warning comes after snow caused disruption last week.

This was the scene on the A1 on January 8:

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said that freezing rain could turn to snow over parts of Scotland and north-east England from tonight into tomorrow morning.

"Through Thursday itself there'll be further rain across the bulk of the UK and this could bring some fairly significant snow a bit further southwards through Thursday," he said.

"By Thursday afternoon we could be looking at the risk of snow across many parts of northern England."

Mr Burkill said that rainfall would "go some way to preventing much snow lying" elsewhere through Thursday in particular.

"For northern England we could be looking at around 15cm, perhaps 20cm by the end of Thursday over the highest routes," he said.

Further wintry weather is forecast to arrive on Saturday, and that "could bring heavy rain and also some significant snow particularly for central parts of England".

It is possible temperatures will plunge further next week, Mr Burkill said, and there is "very much a possibility" of a Beast from the East 2 in the "middle of next week".

The first Beast from the East, the name given to the significant snowfall in February 2018, happened when a sudden stratospheric warming event sent freezing winds from Siberia.

Mr Burkill said that for such weather to occur next week, "what we'd need is a blocking area of high pressure, particularly to the north of the UK, and that would then drag in that cold easterly wind".

"There are some signs that we could get something similar to that during the middle part of next week so that's what we're looking out for," he said.

"It's too early to say with any confidence, however there are some signs.

"Some models are suggesting we could get cold air coming from the east, north-east which at this time of year is very cold indeed, but it's by no means a guarantee."