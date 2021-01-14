Video report by Amy Lea

A 9 year old girl from South Tyneside has raised more than £700 pounds to buy therapy dolls for care home residents by walking laps of her local park.

Lola Thompson from Hebburn wanted others to enjoy the same comfort and fun she gets from playing with her dolls during lockdown.

The money went to Willowdene Care Home who now have 5 therapy dolls, and lifelike cats and dogs for residents to hold, to cuddle and to comfort.

Some of the residents have dementia and are unable to talk - but smile every time they cradle one of Lola's Dolls.

One resident said the toy cat was her best friend.Lola and her Mum continued to walk around the park for their daily exercise after they met their fundraising target, and they've raised so much money they've been able to get more dolls into more care homes in Hebburn.