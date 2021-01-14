Concern in York over Covid rule-breakers
Video report by Tom Barton
There are concerns in North Yorkshire that some people are not following the government guidance on coronavirus. There have been calls for more people to adhere to social distancing and ensure face masks are worn correctly.
A further 1,564 people died with coronavirus across the country on Wednesday. It was the highest daily figure since the outbreak began.
In York, city leaders have once again been reminding people of the need to stay at home.