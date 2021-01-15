Non-league football clubs face possibility of more Covid disruption

Non-league football clubs across the region are coming to terms with the possibility of another year of disruption because of coronavirus.

Clubs are concerned about the communities involved in the sport and the financial damage further rescheduling could cause.

The Premier League and the EFL are pressing on during the latest lockdown, but all football below elite level has been suspended.

The fear now is that a second successive season will effectively be wiped out, as our Sports Correspondent Simon O'Rourke reports.