Trainee teacher turns 'princess' to help parents with homeschooling

A trainee teacher from Prudhoe in Northumberland is trying to make life easier for those homeschooling during lockdown.

24-year-old Lisa Marchioli has been unable to go on her primary school placement and run her child party business because of coronavirus restrictions.

Lisa is now combining her two loves to create free online educational videos for schools, and next week she will also be running live sessions on social media.

Our reporter Katie Cole has been to meet her: