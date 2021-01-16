Video report by Tom Barton

After last weekend saw people flocking to beauty spots, the coast, and making long unnecessary journeys, the emergency services are pleading with people to stay at home and stay local.

Added to this, cold and icy conditions are expected, making any journeys riskier than normal.

Earlier this week more than 20 team members were called out after a vehicle from outside the area was caught out by strong currents as it crossed a ford at Hob Hole on a non essential journey.

Meanwhile, there's warnings lockdown will be eased slowly, after the number of COVID-19 cases remains high.

A further 1,280 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 87,295, according to the latest government figures.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 55,761 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,316,019.