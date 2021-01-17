Differing views on what 'stay local' means in Saltburn

Video report by Katie Cole

A councillor in Saltburn says people in the town fear going out for their daily exercise because it's being overrun by visitors.

Philip Thompson is urging people to stick to Government guidance to stay local. He says too many people are still travelling from outside the area - putting the towns elderly population at risk.

However, people in Saltburn on Sunday (17 January) also told ITV News Tyne Tees that the 'stay local' message is getting through.

It is not illegal to travel for exercise but government guidance strongly request people do it just once a day and stay local.

It seems there are different views on just what classes as 'local' - and that debate is likely to continue.

