New vaccination centre set to open in York

Dr Mike Holmes, Clinical Lead for the York vaccine centre

The second mass COVID vaccination site in our region is due to open on the outskirts of York, as the NHS ramps up its immunisation programme.

The centre, at Askham Bar park and ride, is one of ten large-scale hubs across the country which go live on Monday 18 January.

The aim is to deliver around 1500 vaccinations there every day to patients as well as health and social care staff.

It comes a week after the launch of the first wave of vaccination hubs, including at Newcastle's Centre for Life. People who are aged 80 and over, and who live up to 45 minutes drive from the facilities, are being invited to book a COVID jab at one of these centres.

The NHS says that alternatively, people can choose to be contacted by their local GP vaccination service, to be immunised closer to home.

Meanwhile, the Government has urged people to help support those aged over 80 to receive their vaccination.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "We recognise that so many people want to support our NHS so health and care workers can continue to save lives, and now is your chance to get involved by helping the remaining people aged 80 and over get their jabs."

Read more: