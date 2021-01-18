Community farm given go-ahead to promote healthy lifestyles in Middlesbrough

A community farm aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles for people in Middlesbrough has been given the go-ahead.

The proposal has come from a charity called Camphill Village Trust. This is a national charity that supports adults with autism, learning and other disabilities.

Middlesbrough Council's Planning and Development Committee today approved plans which would see the site at the corner of Stockton Street and Commercial Street near the old town hall in Middlehaven become an "oasis of calm".

The tranquil urban farm will boast a street café and shop selling produce grown on site and create jobs for local people and would have space for seasonal crops, sensory gardens and beehives. Middlesbrough Council

The Camphill Village Trust already has a presence in the town at Larchfield Community Centre near Coulby Newham. Bosses say they are keen to have facilities in urban areas and provide opportunities to more people.

The development would be a dementia and accessibility friendly building that could be used by adults with learning and other disabilities, local residents and community groups, a spokesperson for the council said.

The hub on site would offer work experience, arts and crafts and promote local groups to complement the town's art, music and technology sectors.

The farm would have areas for chickens and an edible forest could also feature. It's hoped the European-style attraction would benefit local residents and businesses.

The proposal was approved by the committee unanimously with a number of conditions including that work must begin on site within three years.