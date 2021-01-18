How to help someone with Covid-19 at home

Despite restrictions and social distancing measures, tens of thousands of people are still catching coronavirus each day in the UK.

While many people do not have symptoms, for those that do it can be a worrying time.

GP Doctor Natalie Rout has been sharing her top tips on how you can look after someone at home and advice on when to seek help.

These include how to use an oxygen saturation monitor, breathing exercises and finding comfortable sleeping positions.

If you are worried your first port of call should be your GP or dialling 111 for further help.