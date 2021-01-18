Meet the father and sons from Consett fixing bikes for charity

Video report by Katie Cole

A father and his two sons from Consett in County Durham have been spending lockdown repairing second hand bicycles for charity.

Before lockdown Micky Bolam was picking up old bikes. Now, along with his sons Andrew and Mike, he has fixed up 150 so far, and they have plenty of spare parts to continue their work.

I wanted to do something for the kids, who haven't got anything or who've got very little, so we did it up until Christmas then the new lockdown came, so I just wanted to continue to get the kids out and about. Micky Bolam

The family wants to help as many young people as possible have a bike.

5-year-old Andrew Bolam says he loves giving the bikes away and it makes him feel "happy" to help other children. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Once they have been repaired they are then given to a community hub in Stanley.

Volunteers there say their work is making a difference to the lives of young people, who the bikes are then given to.