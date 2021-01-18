New flights from Teesside Airport to London Heathrow announced

A new air route between Teesside International Airport and London Heathrow has been announced.

Loganair will start a service on March 8, which will fly twice a day from Monday-Friday and once on Sundays.

From March 28, weekend services will increase to one morning flight on Saturdays and two on Sundays.

The airline has also named one of its 48-seater jets Spirit of Teesside.

In addition, it has secured partnerships with other airlines - including British Airways, KLM, and Air France - to provide "seamless" international travel, which will allow people to travel on one ticket for their entire journey.

Tickets for the flight, which takes one hour and 15 minutes are on sale today.

Loganair is also set to begin operating flights to Aberdeen, Belfast Dublin, Jersey and Newquay this year.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said:

The fact that in the next few days you will be able to go on to the websites of the likes of British Airways, Qatar and United Airlines and book flights from Teesside to hundreds of destinations across the globe shows just how far we’ve come since taking the airport back into public ownership and saving it from closure less than two years ago. Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles added: We understand the uncertainty around travel right now and are therefore pleased to be able to look towards the future by providing what Teesside International will need as and when lockdown restrictions begin to ease.