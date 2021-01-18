Woman suffers broken spine after car crash in Northumberland

A woman has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after the car she was travelling in came off the road and collided with a tree in Northumberland.

A police investigation has been launched into the collision, which happened on the A1068 near Ellington yesterday (Sunday 18 January).

Officers were alerted shortly after 1am that a black Skoda Fabia travelling southbound towards the roundabout with Front Street had come off the road.

The Skoda then collided with a tree, leaving the 20-year-old female passenger with a broken spine, as well as a broken ankle, foot, leg and wrist. She remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The male driver, who is 18, sustained minor injuries to his face and body.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was travelling near Ellington in the early hours of yesterday and who may have seen a black Skoda Fabia travelling in the area at that time.

Drivers are also being asked to check any dashcam footage that may be able to help to build a clearer picture of what caused the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police Northumbria Police here or by calling 101.