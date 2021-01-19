Flooding hits parts of North Yorkshire
There are flood warnings in place across parts of North Yorkshire, as Storm Christoph causes disruption.
The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for parts of York. The Environment Agency is urging people to remain vigilant.
York has been preparing for the flooding by making barriers. A temporary elevated walkway has been erected on Skeldergate and sandbags, each weighing one tonne, have been put down on low lying streets near the River Ouse and Clifford's Tower.
It comes as areas are already underwater due to the amount of rainfall.
AMBER WEATHER WARNING
According to the Met Office, there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans. This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.
You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property. You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact.
WHAT TO EXPECT
The Met Office is warning residents in amber warning areas to expect the possibility of the following:
Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life
Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
A good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads
Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely