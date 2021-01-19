Flooding hits parts of North Yorkshire

There are flood warnings in place across parts of North Yorkshire, as Storm Christoph causes disruption.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for parts of York. The Environment Agency is urging people to remain vigilant.

York has been preparing for the flooding by making barriers. A temporary elevated walkway has been erected on Skeldergate and sandbags, each weighing one tonne, have been put down on low lying streets near the River Ouse and Clifford's Tower.

Heavy sandbags have been placed near the River Ouse. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees.

Water pumps clearing water from The Lowther pub cellar in York. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It comes as areas are already underwater due to the amount of rainfall.

York city centre has been hit by the flooding. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

AMBER WEATHER WARNING

According to the Met Office, there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans. This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property. You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Met Office is warning residents in amber warning areas to expect the possibility of the following: