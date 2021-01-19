Furloughed hospitality manager from Newcastle training to give Covid vaccine

Watch Amy Lea's report

A furloughed hospitality manager at Lumley Castle in County Durham who has spent his time during the pandemic volunteering is now training to administer the coronavirus vaccine.

23-year-old Alex McCabe from Newcastle has delivered food parcels, become a Covid tester and looked after his grandmother and auntie who are both vulnerable.

Alex has spent time volunteering to deliver food parcels. Credit: Alex McCabe

With the full support of his work and family, he says he felt he had to do something to help.

I looked for volunteering opportunities within the community. I thought it was the right time to give something back during the pandemic to those that needed the support. Alex McCabe

Alex has also volunteered as a Covid tester. Credit: Alex McCabe

Alex says when testing people for coronavirus, many of the other volunteers were either pharmacists or opticians. People were surprised he had such a practical job in the hospitality sector and it is still a change he struggles to believe sometimes himself.