Furloughed hospitality manager from Newcastle training to give Covid vaccine
A furloughed hospitality manager at Lumley Castle in County Durham who has spent his time during the pandemic volunteering is now training to administer the coronavirus vaccine.
23-year-old Alex McCabe from Newcastle has delivered food parcels, become a Covid tester and looked after his grandmother and auntie who are both vulnerable.
With the full support of his work and family, he says he felt he had to do something to help.
I looked for volunteering opportunities within the community. I thought it was the right time to give something back during the pandemic to those that needed the support.
Alex says when testing people for coronavirus, many of the other volunteers were either pharmacists or opticians. People were surprised he had such a practical job in the hospitality sector and it is still a change he struggles to believe sometimes himself.
If somebody had told me two years ago that I'd give up my day job, be on furlough due to a pandemic and testing people for a virus that was killing people I would have told them they were lying. I wouldn't have believed it.