Furloughed hospitality manager from Newcastle training to give Covid vaccine

A furloughed hospitality manager at Lumley Castle in County Durham who has spent his time during the pandemic volunteering is now training to administer the coronavirus vaccine.

23-year-old Alex McCabe from Newcastle has delivered food parcels, become a Covid tester and looked after his grandmother and auntie who are both vulnerable.

Alex has spent time volunteering to deliver food parcels. Credit: Alex McCabe

With the full support of his work and family, he says he felt he had to do something to help.

I looked for volunteering opportunities within the community. I thought it was the right time to give something back during the pandemic to those that needed the support.

Alex McCabe
Alex has also volunteered as a Covid tester. Credit: Alex McCabe

Alex says when testing people for coronavirus, many of the other volunteers were either pharmacists or opticians. People were surprised he had such a practical job in the hospitality sector and it is still a change he struggles to believe sometimes himself.

If somebody had told me two years ago that I'd give up my day job, be on furlough due to a pandemic and testing people for a virus that was killing people I would have told them they were lying. I wouldn't have believed it.

Alex McCabe