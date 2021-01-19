ITV Tyne Tees and Border presenter Pam Royle to leave after more than 30 years

The multi-award-winning presenter, Pam Royle, is to leave ITV News Tyne Tees and Border after more than 30 years as one of the most familiar and trusted faces on television in the region. Over her decades fronting ITV’s coverage, Pam has become a welcoming and trusted presence in the homes of thousands of viewers, bringing them their evening news in a warm, authoritative way, building a relationship that has guided them through both the best and worst of times, often breaking news that would affect their lives and livelihoods, and regularly grilling those in power about the decisions that matter to those viewers.

Credit: ITV News

Pam said “I feel very privileged to have had the career I’ve had. I have met royalty, Prime Ministers and stars from the worlds of movies, music and television. Often though, it’s been meeting our viewers and telling their stories that has had the biggest impact on me. I am always struck by their resilience and fortitude in often the most dire of circumstances. It’s been an honour to be trusted with telling the story of their lives".

Credit: ITV News

Pam joined Tyne Tees Television in 1983, as weather presenter, before going on to work for Central TV, along with TV-am, ITN and LWT in London. She returned to the North East, her home region, to become the main presenter for Tyne Tees in 1989 where she co-anchored Northern Life and Tyne Tees today.

Credit: ITV News

Since 2009 Pam has co-presented regional news output for ITV Tyne Tees and ITV Border. In her time with Tyne Tees, Pam also fronted ‘Your Town on The Telly’, ‘With Voices Raised’ and researched, produced and presented documentaries filmed in Norway, South Africa and the USA.

Pam’s successes at ITV Tyne Tees and Border have been routinely recognised through multiple awards and accolades. She was awarded Presenter of the Year by the Royal Television Society in the North East and the Border in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and was part of the team that won a BAFTA in 2010 for its coverage of the shootings by Derrick Bird in Cumbria.

Credit: ITV News

She also received the rare accolade of the silver heart from the Royal Variety club for her outstanding contribution to Television and charity in 2013. Pam was also made a Fellow of Sunderland University in 2015.

Pam also presented other notable news specials across Cumbria and the North East, including the closure of SSI in Redcar, the Tour de France coming to Yorkshire, the devastating flooding in Cockermouth in 2009, and recently the funeral of Jack Charlton in Northumberland.

Credit: ITV News

The Head of News and Programmes for ITV Tyne Tees and Border, Michaela Byrne, paid tribute to the part Pam has played during nearly four decades of working for ITV.

Pam’s contribution to Tyne Tees and more latterly ITV Border has been immense and she is a much-loved figure whose warmth and authority radiate off the screen. We are very sad that she has decided that it’s time to leave us and all of us at ITV will miss her, but we wish her the very best of luck in the future. Michaela Byrne, Head of News and Programmes for ITV Tyne Tees and Border

Credit: ITV News

Throughout her career with ITV, Pam has always worked to help others, acting as Patron of several charities, along with representing colleagues in union roles too.

“Leaving ITV is the hardest decision I have ever had to make. I love bringing the daily news into our viewers homes; they are at the heart of everything we do at ITV. I will miss my workmates very much. However, I think it is time for me to find a better work life balance and explore other work opportunities. It is good to know that this will give someone else the chance to take on one of the best jobs in the region.”

All of Pam’s colleagues at ITV Tyne Tees and Border wish her the best for the future.