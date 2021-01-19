Police patrols stepped up after incidents in Port Clarence and Billingham

Police are carrying out additional patrols around the Limetrees Close area of Port Clarence and the Dorset Crescent area of Billingham after two incidents over the weekend which left a four-year-old child and two women needing medical attention. Officers were called to a report of an altercation on Limetrees Close at around 2pm on Saturday 16 January involving four women.

One of the women was taken to hospital to be checked over after being kicked in the stomach.

Around half an hour later, a brick was thrown through the window of a property on Limetrees Close, which hit a four-year-old child on the head inside the property. The child was taken to hospital and later released following treatment.

Three males then entered the same property and assaulted two women and a man. One of these woman has since sought medical treatment for an injury to her ear.

At around 2.40pm windows were smashed at a property on Dorset Crescent, Billingham. The property was unoccupied at the time.Officers are linking the incidents and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.Reassurance patrols are also being carried out in the area by the local neighbourhood policing team.Four women aged 17, 18, 20 and 40 are being spoken to voluntarily in relation to the incidents and three men, one aged 19 and two aged 27, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. All have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police or Crimestoppers.