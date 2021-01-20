77-year-old attacked in his Sunderland home on Christmas Eve dies in hospital

A 77-year-old man who was attacked in his own home in Sunderland on Christmas Eve has died in hospital.

Officers were called to Deansfield Close following a report of a disturbance where they found Harry Conlon with head injuries. He was taken to hospital but died on Monday evening (18 January).

Harry's son, Paul Conlon, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene and was later charged with attempted murder. He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday (25 January).

A murder investigation has since been launched following Harry's death.

This is a tragic case which has sadly resulted in Harry’s death, and our thoughts go out to his family at this terrible time. Specialist family liaison officers will continue to offer them any support they need as they try to come to terms with their devastating loss. Detective Chief Inspector Jane Fairlamb, senior investigating officer

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Northumbria Police.